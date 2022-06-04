AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) Has Dropped -77.28% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.41% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the AEYE share is $20.94, that puts it down -414.5 from that peak though still a striking 23.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.10. The company’s market capitalization is $46.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39270.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 31.14K shares over the past three months.

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AEYE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) trade information

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) registered a 20.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.41% in intraday trading to $4.07 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.09%, and it has moved by 3.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.28%. The short interest in AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.50, which implies an increase of 52.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, AEYE is trading at a discount of -121.13% off the target high and -96.56% off the low.

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AudioEye Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) shares have gone down -46.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.33% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.30% this quarter and then jump 41.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.51 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.82 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.02 million and $6.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.70% and then jump by 26.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return -67.10% in 2022.

AEYE Dividends

AudioEye Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s Major holders

AudioEye Inc. insiders own 51.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.39%, with the float percentage being 42.10%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $4.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p.’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 78219.0, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.