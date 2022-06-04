ALVR’s 2.49% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.82% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the ALVR share is $26.41, that puts it down -613.78 from that peak though still a striking 13.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $232.43M, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ALVR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) registered a 4.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.82% in intraday trading to $3.70 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.49%, and it has moved by -25.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 88.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, ALVR is trading at a discount of -818.92% off the target high and -710.81% off the low.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AlloVir Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) shares have gone down -79.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.55% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.70% this quarter and then drop -1.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -143.10% in 2022.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

AlloVir Inc. insiders own 49.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.77%, with the float percentage being 80.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 11.28% of all shares), a total value of $95.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $8.5 million.