After A 40.71% Jump In The Last Week, Does BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.06% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the BYSI share is $33.00, that puts it down -1975.47 from that peak though still a striking 28.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $52.99M, and the average trade volume was 333.86K shares over the past three months.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. BYSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) registered a 16.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.06% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.71%, and it has moved by -5.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.14%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.65, which implies an increase of 76.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.30 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, BYSI is trading at a discount of -591.82% off the target high and -44.65% off the low.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BeyondSpring Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares have gone down -64.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.07% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.70% this quarter and then jump 51.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340k by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 19.10% in 2022.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

BeyondSpring Inc. insiders own 65.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.68%, with the float percentage being 96.66%. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 12.74% of all shares), a total value of $10.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $0.6 million.