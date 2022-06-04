Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -46.21% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the AEZS share is $1.15, that puts it down -505.26 from that peak though still a striking 5.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $22.56M, and the average trade volume was 592.08K shares over the past three months.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.01%, and it has moved by -37.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.15%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 87.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, AEZS is trading at a discount of -689.47% off the target high and -689.47% off the low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) shares have gone down -55.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.14% against 0.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $850k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $980k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.30%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2022.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.69%, with the float percentage being 3.70%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 91492.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33028.0 market value.