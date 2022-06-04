A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)

During the last session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $68.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the CELH share is $110.22, that puts it down -60.93 from that peak though still a striking 44.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.31. The company’s market capitalization is $4.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 955.02K shares over the past three months.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $68.49 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.02%, and it has moved by 18.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.34%. The short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 4.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.49 day(s) to cover.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celsius Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares have gone up 4.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 840.00% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 233.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 86.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $141.68 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.15 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.07 million and $94.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 117.70% and then jump by 64.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.80%. While earnings are projected to return -55.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 59.36% per annum.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc. insiders own 43.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.80%, with the float percentage being 89.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 323 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.44 million shares (or 11.25% of all shares), a total value of $355.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $312.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $235.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.68 million, or about 4.69% of the stock, which is worth about $128.09 million.