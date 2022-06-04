A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST), As It Continued To Fall -74.87% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.08% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the BEST share is $12.35, that puts it down -1054.21 from that peak though still a striking 7.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $80.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 516.68K shares over the past three months.

BEST Inc. (BEST) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5.00. BEST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

BEST Inc. (BEST) registered a -10.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.08% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.31%, and it has moved by -52.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.14%. The short interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is 9.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.11, which implies an increase of 95.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.11 and $22.11 respectively. As a result, BEST is trading at a discount of -1966.36% off the target high and -1966.36% off the low.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -63.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $408.67 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $984.42 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.44 billion and $996.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -71.60% and then drop by -1.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.00%. While earnings are projected to return -20.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

BEST Inc. insiders own 19.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.46%, with the float percentage being 24.22%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.28 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $9.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BEST Inc. (BEST) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.99 million.