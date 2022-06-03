Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Rose 34.67% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -25.92% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s traded shares were 5.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.36% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the WKHS share is $18.59, that puts it down -475.54 from that peak though still a striking 34.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $482.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.46 million shares over the past three months.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. WKHS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) registered a 15.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.36% in intraday trading to $3.23 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.17%, and it has moved by 1.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.13%. The short interest in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is 39.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.27 day(s) to cover.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Workhorse Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares have gone down -39.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.65% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.70% this quarter and then jump 83.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2,881.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.9 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.10%. While earnings are projected to return -546.80% in 2022.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Workhorse Group Inc. insiders own 8.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.34%, with the float percentage being 35.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 293 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.13 million shares (or 6.20% of all shares), a total value of $50.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.69 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $11.55 million.