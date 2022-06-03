Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Shares Have Been Down About -23.19% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $126.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$3.23. The 52-week high for the WSM share is $223.32, that puts it down -76.29 from that peak though still a striking 19.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.58. The company’s market capitalization is $9.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. WSM has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 3 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.51.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.48% in intraday trading to $126.68 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.98%, and it has moved by -6.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.89%. The short interest in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is 11.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.78 day(s) to cover.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Williams-Sonoma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares have gone down -30.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.76% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 6.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.11 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.00%. While earnings are projected to return 71.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.65% per annum.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is 3.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

Williams-Sonoma Inc. insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.43%, with the float percentage being 101.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 812 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.63 million shares (or 10.90% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.81 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $988.02 million.