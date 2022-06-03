What Will Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Be Like After It Drops -27.24% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares were 11.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the NOK share is $6.40, that puts it down -27.24 from that peak though still a striking 10.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $28.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.27 million shares over the past three months.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Nokia Oyj (NOK) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $5.03 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.25%, and it has moved by -2.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.12%. The short interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is 26.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.65, which implies an increase of 24.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.52 and $8.41 respectively. As a result, NOK is trading at a discount of -67.2% off the target high and -9.74% off the low.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nokia Oyj has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nokia Oyj (NOK) shares have gone down -8.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.55% against 14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.18 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.41 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.4 billion and $6.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.40% and then drop by -1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.20%. While earnings are projected to return 163.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.24% per annum.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nokia Oyj is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Oyj insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.17%, with the float percentage being 8.17%.