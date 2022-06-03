What To Expect Going Ahead For Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Given Its 0.74 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s traded shares were 2.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the EMBK share is $10.49, that puts it down -671.32 from that peak though still a striking 2.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $603.74M, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.48%, and it has moved by -72.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.15%.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Embark Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) shares have gone down -82.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.25% against 4.30.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -476.70% in 2022.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Embark Technology Inc. insiders own 11.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.33%, with the float percentage being 61.27%. Data Collective IV GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 63.72 million shares (or 17.56% of all shares), a total value of $553.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.14 million shares, is of Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.’s that is approximately 14.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $461.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $4.9 million.