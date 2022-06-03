What To Expect As BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) Delivers An -74.69% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s traded shares were 14.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NILE share is $3.70, that puts it down -802.44 from that peak though still a striking 46.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $113.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 37.21 million shares over the past three months.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NILE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) trade information

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.96% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.69%, and it has moved by 5.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.14%. The short interest in BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) is 11.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.13, which implies an increase of 92.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, NILE is trading at a discount of -1424.39% off the target high and -875.61% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.74 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 68.00%. While earnings are projected to return 87.40% in 2022.

NILE Dividends

BitNile Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s Major holders

BitNile Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.50%, with the float percentage being 4.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.46 million shares (or 1.60% of all shares), a total value of $5.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.86 million.