What Should You Do With Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares were 9.91 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ABEV share is $3.83, that puts it down -31.62 from that peak though still a striking 16.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.43. The company’s market capitalization is $46.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.18 million shares over the past three months.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. ABEV has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $2.91 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.09%, and it has moved by 3.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.33%. The short interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 35.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.56, which implies an increase of 18.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ABEV is trading at a discount of -71.82% off the target high and 14.09% off the low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambev S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares have gone up 9.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.67% against -1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.21 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.79 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.83%. While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.90% per annum.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ambev S.A. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.46%, with the float percentage being 17.46%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 393 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 274.31 million shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $886.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 179.86 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $503.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 103.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $292.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 76.97 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $217.83 million.