Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s 2.74% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares were 3.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.46% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the WFC share is $60.30, that puts it down -34.99 from that peak though still a striking 8.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.74. The company’s market capitalization is $170.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.67 million shares over the past three months.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) registered a -1.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.46% in intraday trading to $44.67 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.74%, and it has moved by 2.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.43%. The short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 36.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.40, which implies an increase of 24.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.55 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, WFC is trading at a discount of -56.7% off the target high and -1.97% off the low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wells Fargo & Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares have gone down -3.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.36% against -9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.20% this quarter and then drop -4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.06 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.78 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.40%. While earnings are projected to return -13.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.29% per annum.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wells Fargo & Company is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Company insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.01%, with the float percentage being 74.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,625 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 322.66 million shares (or 8.51% of all shares), a total value of $15.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 275.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.35 billion.