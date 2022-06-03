We Just Learned Something New About Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) This Week With Its 2.26% Gain

During the recent session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SIRI share is $7.02, that puts it down -12.86 from that peak though still a striking 8.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.70. The company’s market capitalization is $24.76B, and the average trade volume was 20.24 million shares over the past three months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $6.22 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.26%, and it has moved by 4.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.13%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.17, which implies an increase of 13.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.75 and $8.20 respectively. As a result, SIRI is trading at a discount of -31.83% off the target high and 7.56% off the low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares have gone up 9.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.88% against 11.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.28 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.30%. While earnings are projected to return 916.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.75% per annum.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.82%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. insiders own 82.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.83%, with the float percentage being 66.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 843 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 70.93 million shares (or 1.80% of all shares), a total value of $469.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $426.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 55.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $352.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.74 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $144.38 million.