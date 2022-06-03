We Just Learned Something New About SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) This Week With Its 46.25% Gain

During the last session, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s traded shares were 26.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.58% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the SIGA share is $14.80, that puts it down -15.0 from that peak though still a striking 58.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.32. The company’s market capitalization is $656.63M, and the average trade volume was 6.49 million shares over the past three months.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) registered a 5.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.58% in intraday trading to $12.87 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.25%, and it has moved by 92.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 106.58%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies a decrease of -17.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, SIGA is trading at a premium of 14.53% off the target high and 14.53% off the low.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SIGA Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) shares have gone up 73.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.47% against 11.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.00%. While earnings are projected to return 28.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

SIGA Technologies Inc. insiders own 44.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.24%, with the float percentage being 68.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 4.43% of all shares), a total value of $25.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 million shares, is of AltraVue Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 3.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $7.4 million.