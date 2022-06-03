Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Stock Dropped -35.68% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.19% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the VCSA share is $11.00, that puts it down -136.56 from that peak though still a striking 16.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90B, and the average trade volume was 953.50K shares over the past three months.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VCSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) registered a 10.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.19% in intraday trading to $4.65 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.41%, and it has moved by -35.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.96%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 53.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VCSA is trading at a discount of -158.06% off the target high and -72.04% off the low.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vacasa Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) shares have gone down -53.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -716.67% against 15.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $284.26 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $392.98 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -400.00% in 2022.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Vacasa Inc. insiders own 2.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.67%, with the float percentage being 59.30%. Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 62.47 million shares (or 29.08% of all shares), a total value of $519.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.47 million shares, is of Silver Lake Group, L.l.c.’s that is approximately 29.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $519.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $4.19 million.