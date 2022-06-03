Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) On Thursday – Up 67.77 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares were 16.34 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $73.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 115.90% or $39.59. The 52-week high for the TPTX share is $83.06, that puts it down -12.62 from that peak though still a striking 67.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 664.09K shares over the past three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. TPTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.7.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) registered a 115.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 115.90% in intraday trading to $73.75 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.39%, and it has moved by 3.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.53%. The short interest in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is 4.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.20, which implies an increase of 24.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $175.00 respectively. As a result, TPTX is trading at a discount of -137.29% off the target high and 48.47% off the low.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares have gone down -6.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.17% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -49.10% this quarter and then drop -25.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -78.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.5 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -24.70% in 2022.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.65%, with the float percentage being 100.32%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.03 million shares (or 8.12% of all shares), a total value of $108.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.96 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $106.4 million.