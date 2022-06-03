The Time Is Right To Purchase Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT)

During the last session, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s traded shares were 3.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CRXT share is $31.24, that puts it down -6025.49 from that peak though still a striking 35.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $23.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.43 million shares over the past three months.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.19%, and it has moved by -28.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.95%. The short interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.63, which implies an increase of 80.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CRXT is trading at a discount of -488.24% off the target high and -194.12% off the low.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) shares have gone down -89.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.35% against 11.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 86.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.3 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -251.70% in 2022.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.24%, with the float percentage being 62.97%. Bracebridge Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.93 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.69 million.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value.