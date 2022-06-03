The Marygold Companies Inc. (AMEX: MGLD) Surged 13.08% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, The Marygold Companies Inc. (AMEX:MGLD)’s traded shares were 5.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.01% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MGLD share is $7.11, that puts it down -364.71 from that peak though still a striking 36.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $55.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

The Marygold Companies Inc. (AMEX:MGLD) trade information

The Marygold Companies Inc. (MGLD) registered a 4.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.01% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.53%, and it has moved by 13.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.51%. The short interest in The Marygold Companies Inc. (AMEX:MGLD) is 33470.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.00%. While earnings are projected to return 229.70% in 2022.

MGLD Dividends

The Marygold Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Marygold Companies Inc. (AMEX:MGLD)’s Major holders

The Marygold Companies Inc. insiders own 81.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.57%, with the float percentage being 3.01%. Stifel Financial Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52172.0 shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $97045.0.