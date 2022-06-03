The Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Stock Dropped -7.13% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares were 4.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.56% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the KGC share is $8.03, that puts it down -75.71 from that peak though still a striking 14.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.92. The company’s market capitalization is $6.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.98 million shares over the past three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) registered a -2.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.56% in intraday trading to $4.57 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.40%, and it has moved by -7.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.56%. The short interest in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is 25.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.48, which implies an increase of 38.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.36 respectively. As a result, KGC is trading at a discount of -104.81% off the target high and -9.41% off the low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinross Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares have gone down -19.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.95% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -72.00% this quarter and then drop -70.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $954.51 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $970.85 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.16 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.60% and then drop by -18.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.30%. While earnings are projected to return -82.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.24% per annum.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.70%, with the float percentage being 62.84%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 605 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 85.6 million shares (or 6.59% of all shares), a total value of $503.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76.88 million shares, is of Ruffer LLP’s that is approximately 5.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $452.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 55.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $325.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.34 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $88.21 million.