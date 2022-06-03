The Current Price For Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 24.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.77% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $17.15, that puts it down -552.09 from that peak though still a striking 14.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $9.72B, and the average trade volume was 25.35 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. GRAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) registered a 0.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.77% in intraday trading to $2.63 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.68%, and it has moved by -16.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.93%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.89, which implies an increase of 46.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.90 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, GRAB is trading at a discount of -204.18% off the target high and -10.27% off the low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 319.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.69 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -32.20% in 2022.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders own 28.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.79%, with the float percentage being 63.69%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 699.18 million shares (or 19.32% of all shares), a total value of $4.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 159.52 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 23.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.13 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $143.53 million.