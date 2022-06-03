The $13.62 Value Of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares were 3.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.30% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the HBAN share is $17.79, that puts it down -30.62 from that peak though still a striking 7.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.56. The company’s market capitalization is $19.69B, and the average trade volume was 12.61 million shares over the past three months.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. HBAN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) registered a -1.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.30% in intraday trading to $13.62 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.17%, and it has moved by 2.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.77%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares have gone down -5.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.48% against -3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 780.00% this quarter and then jump 68.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.77 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.00%. While earnings are projected to return 29.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -2.15% per annum.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.92%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.06%, with the float percentage being 82.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,173 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 160.44 million shares (or 11.15% of all shares), a total value of $2.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 136.9 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 41.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $633.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.71 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $504.37 million.