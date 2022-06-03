Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) Is Down -14.92% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s traded shares were 1.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.72% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the DTC share is $23.39, that puts it down -322.97 from that peak though still a striking 33.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.66. The company’s market capitalization is $483.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 580.91K shares over the past three months.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) trade information

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) registered a 9.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.72% in intraday trading to $5.53 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.31%, and it has moved by -14.92% in 30 days. The short interest in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) is 3.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.32 day(s) to cover.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Solo Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) shares have gone down -67.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.48% against -6.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $126.95 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $109.38 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 145.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.70% per annum.

DTC Dividends

Solo Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s Major holders

Solo Brands Inc. insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 128.32%, with the float percentage being 128.38%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 44.03 million shares (or 69.45% of all shares), a total value of $375.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.72 million shares, is of Bertram Growth Capital III (GPLLC), L.L.C.’s that is approximately 18.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $99.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $13.99 million.