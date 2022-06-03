Should Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) Revive After A -4576.92% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s traded shares were 1.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.20% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ENJY share is $12.16, that puts it down -4576.92 from that peak though still a striking 19.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $26.57M, and the average trade volume was 577.83K shares over the past three months.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. ENJY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) trade information

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) registered a -8.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.20% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.04%, and it has moved by -71.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.20, which implies an increase of 95.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.10 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ENJY is trading at a discount of -5669.23% off the target high and 61.54% off the low.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enjoy Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) shares have gone down -95.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.04% against 15.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 106.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.15 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.91 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 72.30% in 2022.

ENJY Dividends

Enjoy Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s Major holders

Enjoy Technology Inc. insiders own 38.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.09%, with the float percentage being 60.74%. King Street Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.89 million shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $31.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.31 million shares, is of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $2.24 million.