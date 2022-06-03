Should 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Revive After A -379.09% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.47% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the TWOU share is $46.52, that puts it down -379.09 from that peak though still a striking 16.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.12. The company’s market capitalization is $686.79M, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

2U Inc. (TWOU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TWOU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

2U Inc. (TWOU) registered a 10.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.47% in intraday trading to $9.71 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.61%, and it has moved by 7.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.73, which implies an increase of 45.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, TWOU is trading at a discount of -311.95% off the target high and 7.31% off the low.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2U Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares have gone down -56.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.50% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -111.10% this quarter and then jump 56.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $255.32 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $269.97 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.50%. While earnings are projected to return 19.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

2U Inc. insiders own 3.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.90%, with the float percentage being 108.54%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 331 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.19 million shares (or 11.93% of all shares), a total value of $122.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.19 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC's that is approximately 11.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $122.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $36.49 million.