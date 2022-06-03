Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Has Lost -43.84% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.83% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the REPL share is $40.22, that puts it down -147.36 from that peak though still a striking 19.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.05. The company’s market capitalization is $703.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 385.03K shares over the past three months.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) registered a 6.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.83% in intraday trading to $16.26 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.50%, and it has moved by -9.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.29%. The short interest in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) is 2.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Replimune Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) shares have gone down -45.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.37% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.80% this quarter and then drop -19.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.40%. While earnings are projected to return -29.30% in 2022.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

Replimune Group Inc. insiders own 9.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.85%, with the float percentage being 100.02%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.02 million shares (or 12.27% of all shares), a total value of $102.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.67 million shares, is of Omega Fund Management, Llc’s that is approximately 9.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $79.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $33.23 million.