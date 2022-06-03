Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -54.39% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.79% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the PHR share is $76.10, that puts it down -293.49 from that peak though still a striking 31.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.19. The company’s market capitalization is $962.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 657.81K shares over the past three months.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) registered a 1.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.79% in intraday trading to $19.34 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.01%, and it has moved by -17.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.26%. The short interest in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is 2.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phreesia Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phreesia Inc. (PHR) shares have gone down -64.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -78.06% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -178.80% this quarter and then drop -93.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.92 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.89 million by the end of Oct 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -243.00% in 2022.

PHR Dividends

Phreesia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 30 and September 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Phreesia Inc. insiders own 4.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.19%, with the float percentage being 102.36%.