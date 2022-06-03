Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) Stock Dropped -74.82% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.58% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the PSHG share is $6.14, that puts it down -802.94 from that peak though still a striking 8.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $4.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 444.26K shares over the past three months.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PSHG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.66.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) registered a -5.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.58% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -64.69%, and it has moved by -74.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.64%. The short interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) is 13330.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Performance Shipping Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) shares have gone down -83.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.37% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.50% this quarter and then jump 28.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.9 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.60% and then jump by 46.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.70%. While earnings are projected to return -368.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Performance Shipping Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 58.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Performance Shipping Inc. insiders own 10.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.48%, with the float percentage being 10.59%. Ruffer LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 4.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51134.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40265.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value.