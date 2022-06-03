Now Is A Good Time To Buy The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)

During the recent session, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s traded shares were 3.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the KHC share is $44.87, that puts it down -24.4 from that peak though still a striking 9.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.78. The company’s market capitalization is $43.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.67 million shares over the past three months.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. KHC has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.88% in intraday trading to $36.07 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.75%, and it has moved by -14.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.28%. The short interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is 19.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.17, which implies an increase of 16.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, KHC is trading at a discount of -33.07% off the target high and 5.74% off the low.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Kraft Heinz Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares have gone up 10.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.19% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.80% this quarter and then drop -3.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.4 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.22 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.80%. While earnings are projected to return 180.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.55% per annum.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Kraft Heinz Company is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

The Kraft Heinz Company insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.79%, with the float percentage being 74.05%.