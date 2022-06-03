Now Is A Good Time To Buy TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ)

During the last session, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the PETZ share is $9.40, that puts it down -3986.96 from that peak though still a striking 34.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $29.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.53 million shares over the past three months.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.23%, and it has moved by -13.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.48%. The short interest in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -442.00% in 2022.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

TDH Holdings Inc. insiders own 29.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.58%, with the float percentage being 0.82%. Citigroup Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $60056.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 92009.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $41082.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 89241.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42657.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36559.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $15610.0.