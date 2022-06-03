Now Is A Good Time To Buy Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG)

During the last session, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s traded shares were 1.96 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.06% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the SG share is $56.20, that puts it down -208.62 from that peak though still a striking 11.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05B, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) registered a 3.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.06% in intraday trading to $18.21 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.42%, and it has moved by -33.69% in 30 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sweetgreen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares have gone down -44.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.05% against 12.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.86 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.65 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -317.70% in 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Sweetgreen Inc. insiders own 8.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.35%, with the float percentage being 75.87%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.7 million shares (or 13.22% of all shares), a total value of $406.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.61 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $339.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $28.64 million.