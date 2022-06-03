Now Is A Good Time To Buy Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)

During the recent session, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the SU share is $42.02, that puts it down -3.09 from that peak though still a striking 58.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.10. The company’s market capitalization is $56.40B, and the average trade volume was 8.10 million shares over the past three months.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $40.76 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.59%, and it has moved by 9.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.55%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Suncor Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares have gone up 69.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 151.47% against 28.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 334.20% this quarter and then jump 141.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.34 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.4 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.19 billion and $7.97 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.80% and then jump by 30.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.40%. While earnings are projected to return 197.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Suncor Energy Inc. is 1.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.87%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.66%, with the float percentage being 62.67%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 811 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 77.06 million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.93 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.1 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 35.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $900.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.41 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $485.86 million.