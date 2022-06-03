Now Is A Good Time To Buy HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP)

During the last session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s traded shares were 2.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.89% or $5.66. The 52-week high for the HCP share is $102.95, that puts it down -149.45 from that peak though still a striking 29.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.26. The company’s market capitalization is $6.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HCP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) registered a 15.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.89% in intraday trading to $41.27 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.98%, and it has moved by -13.44% in 30 days. The short interest in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is 8.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.18, which implies an increase of 29.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, HCP is trading at a discount of -93.85% off the target high and -11.46% off the low.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HashiCorp Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.7 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100.95 million by the end of Jul 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -241.20% in 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

HashiCorp Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 123.44%, with the float percentage being 123.64%. Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.22 million shares (or 82.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.01 million shares, is of Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC’s that is approximately 22.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $637.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $71.71 million.