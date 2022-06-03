Now Is A Good Time To Buy Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)

During the last session, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s traded shares were 2.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CBIO share is $5.20, that puts it down -326.23 from that peak though still a striking 71.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $34.61M, and the average trade volume was 5.54 million shares over the past three months.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.52% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.69%, and it has moved by 156.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.02%.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) shares have gone up 6.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.98% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.60% this quarter and then jump 67.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 million and $2.3 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 2.10% in 2022.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. insiders own 11.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.13%, with the float percentage being 46.71%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $2.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.77 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 5.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.