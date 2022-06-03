Now Is A Good Time To Buy Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY)

During the recent session, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the BBY share is $141.97, that puts it down -75.31 from that peak though still a striking 14.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.07. The company’s market capitalization is $17.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.58 million shares over the past three months.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) trade information

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $80.98 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.50%, and it has moved by -14.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.68%. The short interest in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is 13.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.28 day(s) to cover.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Best Buy Co. Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) shares have gone down -20.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.29% against -9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.30% this quarter and then drop -3.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.84 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.26 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.30%. While earnings are projected to return 44.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.45% per annum.

BBY Dividends

Best Buy Co. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 22 and August 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Best Buy Co. Inc. is 3.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s Major holders

Best Buy Co. Inc. insiders own 10.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.41%, with the float percentage being 93.54%.