Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN): Is It Possible To Be Down -76.48% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares were 82.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.38% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the MULN share is $15.90, that puts it down -1192.68 from that peak though still a striking 57.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $414.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 88.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 133.44 million shares over the past three months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) registered a -13.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.38% in intraday trading to $1.23 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.59%, and it has moved by -7.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.14%. The short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is 38.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.1 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 152.00% and then jump by 91.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return -536.60% in 2022.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Mullen Automotive Inc. insiders own 6.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.49%, with the float percentage being 1.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $2.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68493.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.