Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB): Can A Stock That’s Down -40.88% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s traded shares were 5.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $192.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$5.94. The 52-week high for the FB share is $384.33, that puts it down -99.22 from that peak though still a striking 12.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $169.00. The company’s market capitalization is $528.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 32.78 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 55 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 34 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.66.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $192.92 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.18%, and it has moved by -6.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.01%. The short interest in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is 29.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $285.17, which implies an increase of 32.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $185.00 and $553.00 respectively. As a result, FB is trading at a discount of -186.65% off the target high and 4.11% off the low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Platforms Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shares have gone down -35.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.05% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.30% this quarter and then drop -14.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.29 billion as predicted by 41 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 39 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.29 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.60%. While earnings are projected to return 36.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.53% per annum.

FB Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.68%, with the float percentage being 77.10%.