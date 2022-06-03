LAB’s 18.45% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.37% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the LAB share is $7.51, that puts it down -277.39 from that peak though still a striking 17.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $152.93M, and the average trade volume was 877.26K shares over the past three months.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) registered a 14.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.37% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.45%, and it has moved by -35.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.49%.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.8 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.79 million and $31.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.20% and then drop by -3.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.50%. While earnings are projected to return -6.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.06% per annum.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Standard BioTools Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.22%, with the float percentage being 105.25%. Indaba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 9.64% of all shares), a total value of $29.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 4.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.42 million, or about 4.43% of the stock, which is worth about $13.43 million.