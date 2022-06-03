JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.71% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the JBLU share is $19.74, that puts it down -92.77 from that peak though still a striking 9.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.22. The company’s market capitalization is $3.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.33 million shares over the past three months.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. JBLU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) registered a -2.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.71% in intraday trading to $10.24 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.63%, and it has moved by -7.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.70%. The short interest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 15.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.70, which implies an increase of 25.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, JBLU is trading at a discount of -95.31% off the target high and 2.34% off the low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JetBlue Airways Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares have gone down -18.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.06% against 33.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.10% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.42 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.44 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.5 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.40% and then jump by 26.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.80%. While earnings are projected to return 88.30% in 2022.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.55%, with the float percentage being 80.01%.