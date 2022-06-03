Is Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Still A Buy After plugging 7.40% Last Week?

During the recent session, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares were 7.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the TWTR share is $73.34, that puts it down -82.35 from that peak though still a striking 22.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.30. The company’s market capitalization is $30.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 52.58 million shares over the past three months.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TWTR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 31 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $40.22 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.40%, and it has moved by -18.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.99%. The short interest in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 33.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twitter Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares have gone down -6.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 830.00% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 137.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.49 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return 80.70% in 2022.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 20 and July 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Twitter Inc. insiders own 16.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.94%, with the float percentage being 87.85%.