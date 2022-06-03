Is Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -94.81% YTD?

During the last session, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s traded shares were 1.99 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.52, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the QNGY share is $10.10, that puts it down -1842.31 from that peak though still a striking 5.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $62.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 562.24K shares over the past three months.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) trade information

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $0.52 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.06%, and it has moved by -69.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.76%. The short interest in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.7 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

QNGY Dividends

Quanergy Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s Major holders

Quanergy Systems Inc. insiders own 53.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.00%, with the float percentage being 44.83%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 1.70% of all shares), a total value of $14.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.81 million.