Is PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 3.54% YTD?

During the recent session, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s traded shares were 10.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.63% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the PCG share is $13.19, that puts it down -6.72 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.24. The company’s market capitalization is $30.13B, and the average trade volume was 20.11 million shares over the past three months.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PCG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

PG&E Corporation (PCG) registered a -1.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.63% in intraday trading to $12.36 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.37%, and it has moved by -1.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.54, which implies an increase of 25.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.50 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, PCG is trading at a discount of -53.72% off the target high and -9.22% off the low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PG&E Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares have gone up 6.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.93% against 4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.40% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.78 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.13 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 95.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.65% per annum.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

PG&E Corporation insiders own 15.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.66%, with the float percentage being 74.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 621 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 173.75 million shares (or 7.05% of all shares), a total value of $2.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 161.08 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares are Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 91.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 87.27 million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $992.3 million.