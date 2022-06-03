Is Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares were 5.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.77% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the PFE share is $61.71, that puts it down -16.26 from that peak though still a striking 27.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.47. The company’s market capitalization is $296.02B, and the average trade volume was 27.46 million shares over the past three months.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) registered a 0.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.77% in intraday trading to $53.08 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.92%, and it has moved by 6.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.18%.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pfizer Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares have gone down -3.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.13% against 6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.70% this quarter and then jump 41.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.75 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.24 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.98 billion and $24.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.90% and then jump by 8.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.40%. While earnings are projected to return 233.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.80% per annum.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pfizer Inc. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.64%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Pfizer Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.55%, with the float percentage being 69.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,923 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 465.27 million shares (or 8.24% of all shares), a total value of $27.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 408.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 159.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.42 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 118.87 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $7.02 billion.