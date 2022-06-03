Is New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) On Track To Post A -65.29% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares were 3.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.54% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the NYCB share is $14.33, that puts it down -48.04 from that peak though still a striking 9.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.73. The company’s market capitalization is $4.74B, and the average trade volume was 8.36 million shares over the past three months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NYCB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) registered a -4.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.54% in intraday trading to $9.68 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.75%, and it has moved by 7.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.63, which implies an increase of 23.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, NYCB is trading at a discount of -65.29% off the target high and 7.02% off the low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares have gone down -13.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.06% against -10.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $339.97 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $377.1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.40%. While earnings are projected to return 37.40% in 2022.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.05%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.71%, with the float percentage being 63.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 565 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 51.74 million shares (or 11.08% of all shares), a total value of $554.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $529.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 12.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.11 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $147.85 million.