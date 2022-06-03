Is GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares were 7.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.15% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the GOVX share is $7.50, that puts it down -262.32 from that peak though still a striking 73.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $20.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 50.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.74 million shares over the past three months.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) registered a 6.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.15% in intraday trading to $2.07 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.95%, and it has moved by 195.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.01%. The short interest in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 65.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GOVX is trading at a discount of -189.86% off the target high and -189.86% off the low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.20% this quarter and then jump 9.50% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $80k and $30k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -42.40% in 2022.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs Inc. insiders own 2.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.65%, with the float percentage being 16.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 2.74% of all shares), a total value of $0.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52824.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 91551.0, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.