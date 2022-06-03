Is Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Still A Buy After A 3.06% Weekly Jump?

During the recent session, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the CTRA share is $36.45, that puts it down -4.71 from that peak though still a striking 61.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.40. The company’s market capitalization is $27.50B, and the average trade volume was 11.10 million shares over the past three months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.01.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $34.81 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.06%, and it has moved by 12.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.88, which implies an increase of 8.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, CTRA is trading at a discount of -52.26% off the target high and 13.82% off the low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coterra Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares have gone up 82.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.78% against 23.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 288.50% this quarter and then jump 109.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 131.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.96 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.99 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $434.71 million and $440.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 350.80% and then jump by 351.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.20%. While earnings are projected to return 358.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.83% per annum.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Coterra Energy Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.59%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Coterra Energy Inc. insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.56%, with the float percentage being 96.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 984 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 97.35 million shares (or 12.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.85 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74.26 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.41 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select owns about 23.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $523.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.12 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $439.34 million.