Given A -275.9% Drop From High, Can Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.29% or $2.82. The 52-week high for the BEAM share is $138.52, that puts it down -275.9 from that peak though still a striking 24.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.77. The company’s market capitalization is $2.34B, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BEAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) registered a 8.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.29% in intraday trading to $36.85 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.26%, and it has moved by -7.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $99.45, which implies an increase of 62.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $145.00 respectively. As a result, BEAM is trading at a discount of -293.49% off the target high and -3.12% off the low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beam Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares have gone down -49.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.09% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.00% this quarter and then drop -171.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.54 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.75 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -37.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.10% per annum.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Beam Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.22%, with the float percentage being 78.79%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.2 million shares (or 11.67% of all shares), a total value of $469.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $374.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $491.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 million, or about 3.21% of the stock, which is worth about $176.86 million.