Given A -0.65% Drop From High, Can Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s traded shares were 8.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $99.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.51% or $1.47. The 52-week high for the XOM share is $99.78, that puts it down -0.65 from that peak though still a striking 47.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.10. The company’s market capitalization is $407.43B, and the average trade volume was 30.93 million shares over the past three months.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. XOM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) registered a 1.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $99.14 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.42%, and it has moved by 10.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.64%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $99.78, which implies an increase of 0.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77.00 and $166.00 respectively. As a result, XOM is trading at a discount of -67.44% off the target high and 22.33% off the low.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exxon Mobil Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares have gone up 63.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.03% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 160.90% this quarter and then jump 70.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.45 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.25 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.40%. While earnings are projected to return 202.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.92% per annum.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Exxon Mobil Corporation is 3.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.38%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Exxon Mobil Corporation insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.80%, with the float percentage being 56.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,678 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 355.61 million shares (or 8.44% of all shares), a total value of $21.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 355.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.76 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 120.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.36 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 120.31 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $7.36 billion.