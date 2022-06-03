Following Its 52-Week Low, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)’S Share Price Rose 8.63% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -12.97%

During the recent session, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares were 3.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.37% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the CMCSA share is $61.80, that puts it down -43.06 from that peak though still a striking 8.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.47. The company’s market capitalization is $196.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.99 million shares over the past three months.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) registered a -1.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.37% in intraday trading to $43.20 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.23%, and it has moved by 8.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.33%. The short interest in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 65.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comcast Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares have gone down -10.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.84% against 1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.50% this quarter and then jump 6.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.9 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.4 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 33.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.48% per annum.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comcast Corporation is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Comcast Corporation insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.01%, with the float percentage being 86.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,971 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 396.61 million shares (or 8.87% of all shares), a total value of $19.96 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 319.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.95 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 129.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.52 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 117.96 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $5.9 billion.