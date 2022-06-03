Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM)’s Stock Is Down -97.40% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s traded shares were 8.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the EVFM share is $21.30, that puts it down -6164.71 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $5.02M, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. EVFM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.50%, and it has moved by -86.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.13, which implies an increase of 98.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, EVFM is trading at a discount of -13135.29% off the target high and -488.24% off the low.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evofem Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) shares have gone down -94.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.02% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.30% this quarter and then jump 34.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 296.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.43 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.63 million and $1.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 160.80% and then jump by 300.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.60%. While earnings are projected to return 25.70% in 2022.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders